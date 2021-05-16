Grammy Museum in downtown L.A. is reopening to the public

After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles gave members a preview Saturday before it reopens to the public on Friday.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 16, 2021.
by: Megan TellesPosted: / Updated:
After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles gave members a preview Saturday before it reopens to the public on Friday.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 16, 2021.