Grammy Museum in downtown L.A. is reopening to the public

After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles gave members a preview Saturday before it reopens to the public on Friday.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 16, 2021.

