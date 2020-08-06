Grammy-winning producer Detail arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on multiple sexual assault charges, officials said.

Music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, is seen in a booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 5, 2020.

The producer, whose real name is Noel Fisher, is facing fifteen sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The alleged assaults all involved adult victims and happened between 2010 and 2018, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Fisher July 31, and a warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $6.2 million, officials said.

Fisher is a songwriter and record producer who has worked with big names in the music industry like Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa, according to his profile on Sony/ATV music publishing. He won a Grammy for co-writing Beyonce’s hit “Drunk In Love.”

Last year, a model and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a lawsuit alleging Fisher raped and sexually and emotionally abused her, Billboard reported.

In 2018, singers Bebe Rexha and Jessie Reyez both accused Fisher of inappropriate behavior.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.