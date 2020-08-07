Grammy-winning producer Detail charged with 11 counts of rape

Music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, is seen in a booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 5, 2020.

Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail has been charged with forcibly raping five women and sexually assaulting another, officials said Thursday.

The 41-year-old producer, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was charged with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Fisher is accused of multiple sexual assaults against six women, who ranged from 18 to 31 years old at the time of the incidents, according to the DA’s office. The alleged assaults took place between 2010 and 2018, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

The producer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October 2010, forcibly raping a woman in May 2015, and forcibly raping another victim several times between 2015 and 2017, the DA’s office said. Fisher also allegedly raped two women in 2017 on separate occasions, and raped another woman twice in 2018.

Most of the incidents allegedly occurred at his home, officials said.

Fisher was arrested Wednesday with bail set at $6.2 million, after the DA’s office filed a warrant on July 30.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles Friday. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison, officials said.

Fisher is a songwriter and record producer who has worked with big names in the music industry like Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa, according to his profile on Sony/ATV music publishing. He won a Grammy Award for co-writing Beyonce’s hit “Drunk In Love.”

Last year, a model and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a lawsuit alleging Fisher raped and sexually and emotionally abused her, Billboard reported.

In 2018, singers Bebe Rexha and Jessie Reyez both took to Twitter to accuse Fisher of inappropriate behavior.

Based on the “nature of the allegations” authorities believe there may be additional victims and are seeking the public’s help in identifying them, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.