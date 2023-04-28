Los Angeles Police Department detectives have arrested the woman accused of fatally hitting a man in Sylmar last Friday.

Mary Inez Mercado, 21, of Granada Hills was arrested and booked on a felony charge of hit and run causing death, according to LAPD. She was being held on $50,000 bail.

Mercado is accused of striking a pedestrian who was pushing a shopping cart while traveling westbound on Hubbard Street west of Adelphia Avenue on April 21 around 12:50 a.m.

Mercado’s sedan continued westbound on Hubbard until Dronfield Avenue, where she momentarily exited the vehicle but re-entered shortly after and drove away, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified.