Grand jury finds security flaws at O.C. jails

The Orange County grand jury has identified several security flaws in Orange County jails, including security weak points that could lead to contraband being brought into facilities and an insufficient chain-link fence at a maximum-security jail.

The report released last week highlighted the need for a block wall at the Theo Lacy facility because the fence between the jail and the vacant Orange County Animal Shelter “presents a major security risk.”

In February, there were about 1,800 inmates at Theo Lacy, which is in Orange, near a large shopping center.

The grand jury also stressed that the Theo Lacy facility’s front desk is a security risk because there isn’t enough separation between the public and jail staff. There is a 2-foot-tall plexiglass wall on top of the desk. The grand jury recommends that it be raised to 8 feet.

