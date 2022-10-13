The Tournament of Roses will reveal the 2023 grand marshal at 10 a.m. Thursday in Pasadena.

The grand marshal will ride in the 134th Rose Parade and participate at the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 2, 2023.

The parade and game will be held on a Monday this year due to a longstanding rule which prohibits the events from being held on Sundays.

“The 2023 Grand Marshal optimizes the Parade theme, ‘Turning the Corner,’ whether from a hill or from the desert, their remarkable journey is something to celebrate!” the Tournament said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Actor/director LeVar Burton took part as grand marshal for the 2022 Rose Parade.