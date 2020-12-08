Grand Park to stage pandemic edition of NYE party with livestream of performances

No, you may not party like it’s 1999. This year you will party like it’s 2020. That means holing up in your sweatpants with the overly familiar members of your immediate household.

Fun, right?

Actually, it just might be. The Music Center’s eighth annual “Grand Park’s NYELA” is attempting to rescue New Year’s Eve with a 90-minute streaming celebration headlined by Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki. Founder of Dim Mak Records, Aoki this summer launched the new Latin music label Dim Mak En Fuego, from which he’s culling the talent for the end-of-the-year extravaganza in downtown L.A.

Aquihayaquihay, the R&B pop quintet based in Monterrey, Mexico, will make an appearance, as will Venezuelan singer Andrekza. The rapper Bia will perform as a special guest, and DJ 2Deep from L.A.’s popular Gasolina Party will mix reggaeton beats between sets.

