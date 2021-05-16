Man arrested after allegedly striking San Bernardino County deputy with metal pole

A 45-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly hitting a deputy with a metal pole on the head in Grand Terrace, authorities said Sunday.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with a history of violations on Newport Avenue in Grand Terrace on Friday at about 8:26 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When the deputy found out that the driver, Robert Hernandez, was on active felony probation for attempted murder, Hernandez fled, officials said.

The deputy was able to locate Hernandez in the back yard of a nearby mobile home on the 22000 block of Newport Avenue. But upon arriving, Hernandez struck the deputy in the head with a metal pole, authorities said.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and were able to take Hernandez into custody and to a local hospital for injuries caused during his arrest, officials said.

The attacked deputy suffered a laceration to the top of his head and was transported to a local hospital.

While the deputy has since been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, Hernandez remained in treatment as of Sunday. He faces charges for attempted murder of a peace officer upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or visit www.wetip.com.