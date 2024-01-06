Loved ones are grieving after a grandfather was struck and killed by stolen vehicle suspects as they sped through the streets of South Los Angeles.

Family and friends of the victim, Alberto Castaneda, 72, are devastated as the suspects remain at large.

“I never thought I was going to be here doing this interview,” said Martha Correa, the victim’s daughter. “He died alone and he was just thrown. He died right there [on the street].”

On Jan. 3, Alberto was using the crosswalk at the intersection of West Adams Boulevard and Main Street at around 6:30 p.m.

As he crosses the street, suddenly, a speeding vehicle plows directly into Alberto, knocking him to the ground.

Alberto Castaneda in a family photo.

Stolen vehicle suspects seen fleeing the destroyed car while holding a balloon typically used for inhaling nitrous oxide on Jan. 3, 2024.

“According to the police report, it was a stolen vehicle,” Martha said. “The driver and the passengers were using a tank, using helium to drug themselves and then they cause this accident and they run away.”

Los Angeles police said the suspects were traveling southbound on Main Street when they ran a red light. They crashed into an oncoming vehicle before colliding with Alberto at the crosswalk.

Alberto was on his way home from work that night.

No suspect description was released by LAPD, but several witnesses said around four men and two women stepped out of the stolen vehicle after the crash. They reportedly collected their belongings from inside the car before running away from the scene.

A witness photo obtained by KTLA shows one of the suspects holding a balloon typically used for inhaling nitrous oxide to intoxicate themselves.

“They were carrying a helium tank,” Martha said. “They were using this while driving.”

Alberto’s loved ones are still grieving the shocking loss, while remembering the man they knew and loved.

Alberto was a sewing machine operator who worked in L.A.’s Fashion District. Martha said he was a guiding light and inspiration to their family.

“He came to this country and he worked his whole life,” Martha said tearfully. “He lived a quiet life and I know that he was taken [at a time] when he was the most happy.”

Following her father’s death, Martha said she hopes local officials will become tougher on crime.

“We need to make sure that there are heavier laws, heavier sentences for people who are doing these types of crimes,” she said.

Most of all, however, she just wants justice for her father.

“I just want to say to all the people who see this news, please, if you saw something on Wednesday, Jan. 3 or if you know something or have seen something, please contact the Newton police station,” Martha said. “I want make sure that no other family goes through what we are going through.”

Alberto leaves behind his wife, five children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Alberto’s family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LAPD’s Newton station at 323-846-6547. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.