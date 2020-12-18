Grandma who survived COVID-19 after ICU stay delivers 800 handmade tamales to Cedars-Sinai workers

A grandmother from the San Fernando Valley, who fell seriously ill from the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic in April, delivered hundreds of homemade tamales to the health care workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.

Margarita Montanez, a grandmother of 12, spent 20 days in the hospital and several on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. She said the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai took wonderful care of her and she decided to thank them by making 800 tamales, which took her five days.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 17, 2020.