Grandmother, 8-month-old baby rescued after carjacking leads to police chase in downtown L.A.

A woman and her 8-month-old grandchild reunited with family members Sunday after being carjacked and surviving an ensuing police chase through downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The grandmother, described by police as elderly, was sitting inside a running vehicle with the infant near Maple Avenue and East 9th Street around 2:45 p.m. when a man jumped in and drove off with them still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A team of LAPD detectives and an airship were involved in the search for the vehicle, police said.

LAPD Lt. Park said the baby’s mother had called 911, and she told officers when the suspect drove by the initial location. But police said the driver refused to pull over.

Just after 4 p.m., the driver led officers on a slow-speed pursuit that lasted 10 minutes, LAPD said.

The officers deployed a spike strip to bring the vehicle to a stop, police said, and the suspect was taken into custody.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department checked out the baby and grandmother, who police describe as being in good condition.

“They are being reunited with their family,” LAPD said in a news release.

One officer suffered lacerations while deploying the spike strip and was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.