Grandmother dies in Westlake hit-and-run crash; $50K reward offered as search for driver continues

LAPD released this poster showing photos of Kuen Ham and announcing a $50,000 reward for information in the search for the driver who fatally struck her in Westlake on Nov. 23, 2020.

Authorities on Tuesday doubled the reward for information in the search for the motorist who fled after striking a 76-year-old grandmother in Westlake, who later died.

Kuen Ham was crossing Miramar Street just before 6 a.m. Monday when the driver of a Toyota Corolla making a left turn from Union Avenue hit her, according to LAPD. Ham was knocked down and dragged about 15 feet before being dislodged, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The L.A. Fire Department responded to the scene and immediately took Ham to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries that evening.

The driver never stopped to help the victim or identify themselves, police said.

LAPD released surveillance video showing the vehicle involved traveling in the area. Investigators described the Corolla as a tan, four-door vehicle with the model year between 2000 and 2010.

Police initially announced a reward of up to $25,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case before raising it to $50,000 on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.