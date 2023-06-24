Loved ones are devastated after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a grandmother walking home in South Los Angeles Friday night.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on West 90th Street and Vermont Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The 77-year-old victim, Rosa Rodriguez, was walking home from an evening church service when she was fatally struck.

Loved ones said the loving mother and grandmother attended church almost daily. Rodriguez had only walked a few feet outside the church before she was hit.

The suspect driver did not stop to help and sped away from the scene, authorities said.

Her family said Rodriguez moved to the U.S. from El Salvador following the Salvadoran Civil War in the 1970s. Rodriguez raised five children in America while remaining devoted and involved with church life. Her children said she was the center of their world.

Rosa Rodriguez in family photos.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a grandmother in South Los Angeles on June 23, 2023. (RMG)

Rodriguez’s son, Carlos Yanes, said he wants the hit-and-run driver responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

“She was very loved,” said Yanes. “From our family, our church, our neighbors. There have been so many people at our house. I know she was very loved. There is still time to talk to the cops. I know, probably if you have a heart, if you have the decency, talk to the cops. Accidents happen. On my part, I forgive the person who did it, but it’s very hard.”

CHP officers are continuing to investigate the deadly crash and the circumstances leading up to it. No suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released so far. Anyone with information can contact CHP at 1-800-835-5247.