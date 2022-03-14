Grandmother killed in South L.A. hit-and-run

Friends and family over the weekend mourned a 52-year-old grandmother who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles.

The grandmother, Cynthia Sabo of Hawthorne, was crossing 89th Street by Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night when a car struck her and took off, leaving her on the ground, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I just don’t understand who would do something like that,” the victim’s daughter Tiffany Davis said. “Stop and look at them, a dead person, and not help them and drive away. How would you feel if that was your mother?”

Detectives believe the car that struck Sabo is possibly a Camaro or a Charger with front-end damage.

After the collision, the driver got out of the car to look at the body before feeling the scene, LAPD said.

The driver still hasn’t been found.

LAPD have however obtained surveillance video from before and after the crash, and have a partial license plate number.

Sabo’s friends and family gathered to remember the beloved grandmother with a vigil Sunday night on the street where she was killed

Her daughter described Sabo as a loving and caring woman who was adored by many.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Sabo’s family.