Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life.

Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection.

They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan to bring to the Fullerton City Council to lay out the changes they’d like to see.

Some of those proposed changes include a four-way stop sign and better lighting for people walking and driving on Highland — especially at night.

On Saturday, though, the focus was on Estela. She was a mother of four and a grandmother of 15. She was very well-known in the community, and now she’s being remembered with a makeshift memorial where the crash happened.

Her loved ones are raising money for her funeral, but hope that real meaningful change will be the best way to honor her legacy.

KTLA reached out to the Fullerton City Manager’s Office about possible public safety upgrades on Highland Avenue, but we have yet to hear back.