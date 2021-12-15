Grandson arrested in death of 89-year-old woman found in El Monte home after welfare check

A man was arrested in the death of his grandmother after she was found severely injured inside an El Monte home on Tuesday night, officials reported.

Officers responded to a welfare check in the 11300 block of Cedar Circle around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday and found the 89-year-old victim suffering from significant blunt force trauma, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

El Monte police received information about a possible suspect and were able to locate a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with the crime. Police believe the suspect is the woman’s grandson.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.