Drivers along the Grapevine are in for a rough ride Thursday morning as forecasters are calling for wind and snow to affect driver’s ability to see the road.

Snow was beginning to stick in the Lebec area as early as 4:30 a.m., prompting California Highway Patrol escorts on the 5 Freeway.

The National Weather Service provided this forecast for Thursday’s storm on Jan. 11, 2024. (NWS)

Officials are particularly concerned with high-profile vehicles such as big rigs traveling through the area amid powerful wind gusts, which could reach 80 MPH Thursday morning.

Combined with falling snow, the wind gusts will severely impact visibility for drivers, the National Weather Service posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Forecasters are urging drivers to avoid travel through the area as 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall on the Grapevine.

If heading into the mountains, travelers should bring winter emergency supplies in case of road closures or delays.

Rain across the Southland will be minimal, with less than a quarter of an inch expected mainly north of Point Conception.