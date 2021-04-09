Graphic video captures shooting in Monterey Park restaurant that left suspect’s wife, another man dead

Graphic security footage from inside a Monterey Park restaurant shows the moment a gunman walked in on Monday and fatally shot two people, one of whom officials say was his wife.

Jing Yixin, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday, a day after his wife Ling Ling Wang, 36, and Zhaiming Li, 37, were found with multiple gunshot wounds at Music BBQ Bar in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man, identified by authorities as Yixin, calmly walking into the Asian eatery, taking a gun out of a brown paper bag and aiming it at Li, who is sitting in a booth with a woman, Wang. Yixin can then be seen opening fire, hitting Li several times.

The woman then jumps up and started to struggle with the gunman, but he then turns the weapon on her, shooting several bullets into Wang as she falls to the floor.

The attacker calmly reloads his weapon and continues to fire at the two lifeless victims.

He eventually leaves as at least one shocked customer sits motionless at a table in the background.

A man who was about to walk into the restaurant recorded with his cell phone the suspect getting into an SUV.

“I heard about six shots and then there was gap,” said the witness, who does not want to be identified. “Then I heard another six to eight shots sand then that’s when the chefs started walking out, started running.”

Yixin has been charged with two counts of murder.

He and Wang have two daughters together. Court documents say the case involves a “suspected child abuse report,” but details were not immediately available.

Authorities say they tracked Yixin to the Mexican border, where he was detained a day after the shootings. He was transported back to the Monterey Park Police Department and officially arrested in connection with murder charges.

Several agencies were involved in the case, including the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, FBI, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and Los Angeles and Monterey Park police departments.