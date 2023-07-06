An immersive dining experience that’s gone viral online is making a stop in Los Angeles. Karen’s Diner has racked up billions of views and millions of followers across the globe.

Event organizers say you can expect, “good food, good fun and a dining experience like you’ve never had before… for the love of Karen don’t ask to speak to the manager.”

What’s on the menu? The diner says you can expect to live out all your Karen fantasies, and if your real name is Karen, they’ll give you a free drink.

“We pride ourselves on our terrible service, rated 1* by Karen herself! This is dining with a twist – the food is great, the service is ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable. “

Photo from Karen’s Diner tour promo

The diner will be in Los Angeles July 14-16 at a secret location. Tickets to this experience — which can be purchased here — include a beef or veggie burger that comes with fries and soda. There are upgrades available for beer or wine purchases.