‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ sought by FBI, police after more than a dozen bank robberies and attempts

The “Green Gaiter Bandit,” shown in this undated photo provided by the FBI, has robbed or attempted to rob more than a dozen banks since October, according to the FBI.

The FBI and Southern California police departments are looking for a man who is believed to have robbed and tried to rob more than 14 banks in Los Angeles and Orange counties since October.

During the robbery attempts, which have taken place in Placentia, Costa Mesa, Gardena, Mission Viejo, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Fullerton, the robber often asks for “loose bills” or cash from a teller, either with a note or by a verbal request, the FBI said.

“After receiving the cash or an attempt, the suspect has been seen fleeing the bank on foot,” the release added.

The man, called the “Green Gaiter Bandit” based on the green face covering he is seen wearing in some surveillance photos, is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium-to-heavy build and gray hair, the FBI said in a news release.

“It should be noted that the suspect wears a variety of gaiters covering his neck and face in different banks on different dates, including a green one. He has also worn gaiters or a mask in other colors or designs,” the FBI said in the release.

The Green Gaiter Bandit also often wears “workwear-style clothing,” including a tan jacket, the FBI added.

Anyone with information about the identity or the whereabouts of the Green Gaiter Bandit is asked to call the FBI at 310-477-6565.