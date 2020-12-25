Grenade launcher found in backseat of car that crashed in Grand Terrace: Officials

San Bernardino County deputies who responded to an early Christmas Day crash in Grand Terrace reported finding a destructive device inside an abandoned vehicle.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released this photo on Dec. 25, 2020 of an an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher that deputies reported finding in the backseat of a Honda abandoned in Grand Terrace.

Investigators believe the driver fled on foot after the single-car crash near the intersection of Glendora Drive and Barton Road at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A bullet had gone through the vehicle’s rear window, shattering it before ending up on the dashboard, officials said. Deputies said they also found a small amount of blood in the center console, and an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher “in plain view” in the backseat.

The Sheriff’s Department released a photo of the device by the vehicle, which the agency only described as a Honda. The car is registered to a 28-year-old Colton resident named Jesus Rodriquez, who’s currently on parole for assault with an automatic weapon, authorities said.

Deputies did not find the person who was driving the Honda, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials provided no further details about the incident, but asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Central Station at 909-387-3545.