Transportation Secretary Buttigieg warns shipping delays, supply chain crisis to continue into 2022 amid gridlock at ports

The holidays are fast approaching but ongoing problems at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are causing major shipping delays and that could make gift-giving this holiday season a nightmare.

Cargo worth billions of dollars are moved through the ports each year, and port workers are currently unloading and loading cargo all around the clock, but the backlog could take weeks or months to resolve.

Analysts say supply chain issues, which are evident when you see the backlog at the ports, could get worse before they get better.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says there are short-term solutions but what’s most needed are longer-term solutions, which entail investing in the nation’s ports to prepare for future possible disruptions.

“As long as this pandemic continues, we’re going to see impacts on our supply chain. Right now, remember, we have record demand,” Buttigieg said. “That’s certainly encouraging signs in terms of people having more money in their pockets, and millions of more jobs are created.”

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oc. 18, 2021.