The grief-stricken family of a 37-year-old man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his motorcycle home in South Los Angeles last month is calling for justice.

Miguel Urias, a husband and father of a young daughter and son, had just left his mother’s home on Nov. 7 when the tragic collision occurred as he was going westbound on Manchester Avenue near San Pedro Street.

“It’s been hard,” the victim’s widow, Diana Roman Saenz, said unable to hold back tears. “We have two kids. I have a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old and they still think it’s a dream.”

Surveillance footage captured the moment a car cut the 37-year-old off, sending him flying into the road where he was run over. The driver at fault did not stop, identify themselves or attempt to render aid.

Urias succumbed to his injuries later that night in the hospital.

“It’s just senseless that these people are not careful, and they just did that to him,” Saenz told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo.

Miguel Urias, seen in this undated photo, with his young daughter and son.

Flowers and candles now mark the spot where the crash occurred.

“He was an amazing guy, hard worker,” Saenz said. “He loves his family and kids. He was coming home from his mom’s house because he went to go visit her. He was a funny guy. He always had you laughing and he was always a light to everyone. Everyone remembered him.”

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating the deadly hit-and-run, but do not yet have an exact description of the vehicle.

The family’s attorney, Matt Zar, hopes that releasing the surveillance footage will help find the driver.

“It’s either a black or green Charger, most likely a black one, with a female, 20-30s,” Zar told KTLA. “The license plate starts with an 8 and ends in a 234. We have little bits of information that hopefully someone out there can help us put together.”

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been organized to help support the family during this tragedy.

“Get this person off the streets because it’s not fair that he died and they’re just out there,” Saenz pleaded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.