Griffith Park gondola proposal prompts concerns from area residents, environmentalists

Gerry Hans, president of the community organization Friends of Griffith Park, is leading an opposition effort to the proposed gondola at the park.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Proponents have long argued that a gondola could provide much-needed relief to traffic in and around Griffith Park.

It’s an idea that’s come up again and again throughout the last century: Get people off crowded L.A. streets and up into the air.

But the most recent proposal is generating heated opposition. More than 20 community groups and district City Councilman David Ryu no longer support the project, and have raised concerns over its effects on transportation, access and the environment.

Most recently, the idea resurfaced through the 2018 Dixon report, which was commissioned by Ryu to come up with ideas for accessibility, safety, and mobility improvements around the park.

