Griffith Park’s beloved carousel man, Julio Gosdinski, has died at 49

Julio Gosdinski welcomes riders to the Griffith Park carousel, where he worked for three decades, in this undated photo. (Kathryn Louyse via L.A. Times)

For decades, children have come from all over to ride the Griffith Park carousel.

What often kept them coming back was the friendly man with the big smile who operated the nearly 100-year-old merry-go-round.

Julio Gosdinski, a native of Peru who began working at the attraction as a teenager and became so devoted to it that the owner eventually made him co-owner, died Friday. He was 49.

“He had this magic, this magnetic personality people were drawn to,” said Kei Nguyen, who had known him for years, back to when Gosdinski was a teacher’s assistant at an elementary school in Atwater Village.

