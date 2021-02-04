Grocers organization sues Montebello, Oakland over ‘hero pay’ mandate

Long Beach resident Howard Simmons, a cashier at a Ralph’s in Huntington Beach, shows his support for Food 4 Less workers at the store on South Street in North Long Beach on Feb 3, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

As a movement to give grocery workers a temporary pay hike gains steam, an industry group has sued the cities of Oakland and Montebello over legislation requiring the raises.

In Oakland, some large grocers must pay workers an extra $5 an hour of “hero pay” for risking their health to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The bonus in Montebello is $4 an hour.

In lawsuits filed Wednesday, the California Grocers Assn. said the city ordinances are illegal because they single out large grocery companies and interfere in “the free play of economic forces.”

Grocers voluntarily granted hazard pay early in the pandemic and have provided coronavirus testing, leaves of absence and personal protective equipment, the lawsuit said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.