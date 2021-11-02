Grocery prices are up this Thanksgiving amid labor and supply shortages

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, you might notice a bump in the grocery bill this year due to a number of factors, including inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, weather and rising transportation costs.

Jim Cascone, owner of Farmer’s Market Poultry in Los Angeles, says he ordered everything way in advance this year, though he did order the same amount of turkeys as last year, hopeful to meet customer demand.

“My costs went up eight to 15% and depending on the type of bird you’re looking for,” he said. “If you’re looking for organic or heirloom or heritage … the price is a little bit more.”

Higher prices are being seen across the board, and based on September data, the consumer price index jumped from the same time year.

“If we look specifically at what we call food at home, which is you grocery store prices, that’s up 4.5%,” says Steve Reed, senior economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The largest increase is in the categories of meats, poultry, fish and eggs, he said.

“That index is up 10.5 percent for the last 12 months,” Reed said, adding that the index for beef and veal went up 17.6%.

And for poultry specifically, that’s up 6.1%, based on September data.

Brooke Stiles, a Chino resident, says she has been avoiding buying such products.

“I don’t buy fresh meats as much anymore, mostly because of how expensive it is,” she says.

Torrance resident Eli Handy says it’s tradition for him to cook Thanksgiving dinner, and a bump in the bill won’t change that.

“Just like everyone else, yes,” he says when asked if he’s concerned about the prices going up. “However, it’s all about family. It’s all about coming together.”