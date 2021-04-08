Grocery workers protest against East Hollywood Food 4 Less closure

Grocery workers and their supporters on Thursday protested against the expected May closure of a Food 4 Less store in East Hollywood.

Officials said the store has been struggling and that the approved “hero pay” increase for workers would make it “impossible” for certain stores to continue to operate.

One protester, however, said that he and his fellow workers deserve the extra pay bump because of their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that closing the East Hollywood location would be a burden.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on April 8, 2021.