Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder charged with murder in Westlake Village hit-and-run that killed 2 boys

Rebecca Grossman is shown in an undated photo from her Instagram page.

A woman has been charged with murder in a Westlake Village hit-and-run crash that killed two young brothers in September, officials announced Wednesday.

Rebecca Grossman — the 57-year-old co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and wife of prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman — faces two counts of murder, as well as two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The victims, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents and siblings on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village the evening of Sept. 29 when Grossman allegedly struck them.

She continued driving but stopped about a quarter of a mile away when her engine cut off, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

“We believe speed is a factor. Alcohol is a factor,” L.A. County sheriff’s Capt. Salvador Becerra said after the incident.

A family friend said the mother had managed to get her two youngest children, including her daughter who was in a stroller, out of the way, but couldn’t get to the older boys in time.

Mark died at the scene, while his younger brother Jacob was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Grossman was arrested the night of the crash but was released on Oct. 1 after posting bond, county inmate records show. Her bail had been set at $2 million, the Sheriff’s Department previously said.

She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Grossman could face 34 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s Office said.

Mark Iskander, left, and Jacob Iskander, right, are seen in a photo provided to KTLA.