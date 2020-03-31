Group calls on Whole Foods workers to stage sick-out Tuesday to improve conditions amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A worker’s committee is urging Whole Foods Market employees to take part in a global sick-out Tuesday in order to increase conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A petition posted to coworker.org says Tuesday’s sick-out is actually taking place sooner than originally planned.

“Whole Foods employees are already getting sick. We must act NOW,” the Whole Worker’s National Organizing Committee wrote in the petition.

The organizers are calling on Amazon -- the parent company of Whole Foods -- to make several changes, including reinstating health care coverage for part-time and seasonal workers, guaranteeing hazard pay and implementing policies to facilitate social distancing between workers and customers.

A complete list of the demands organizers are calling for can be seen on the petition at coworker.org.

“We are working harder than we have ever worked. We are putting our lives at risk. We deserve to have our needs met. Let’s make sure it happens,” the petition reads.

On Monday, workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse staged a walkout after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Some Instacart workers also walked off the job Monday demanding greater safe-guards and better pay.