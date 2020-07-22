Group that has fought CA’s stay-at-home orders is suing Gov. Newsom over his school-closure mandate

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon is challenging Gov. Newsom’s order that forbids schools from reopening in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

A conservative group that has fought California’s stay-at-home orders is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom over his school-closure mandate for counties with high rates of COVID-19.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday by the Center for American Liberty is aimed at halting Newsom’s order, announced Friday, that forbids all public and private schools from reopening for in-person learning in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list until those counties meet certain criteria.

The lawsuit accuses Newsom of putting politics ahead of children and denying children access to a meaningful education. It says school closures will disproportionately hurt students of low-income families, students with disabilities and students of color.

“In Defendants’ rush to enact these new restrictions, they have placed politics ahead of the wellbeing of children, and children’s important — indeed, fundamental — interest in receiving equal access to meaningful education,” the lawsuit states.

