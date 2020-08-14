Grove Fire in Hacienda Heights burns 7 acres; forward progress halted

Forward progress of a vegetation fire near homes in the Hacienda Heights area of the San Gabriel Valley had stopped after it burned approximately 7 to 8 acres Friday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed Grove Fire, was reported just after 3 p.m. in the area of 14710 E. Orange Grove Ave., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire and was 15% contained as of 5:30 p.m.

The flames were initially moving uphill in heavy brush with light winds, fire officials said. Crews had stopped forward progress of the blaze around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the region was facing a heat wave with dangerously high temperatures and a threat of wildfires. Crews were also battling the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest and the Ranch 2 Fire in northern Azusa.

