New details are emerging about the shooting near the parking garage of an Erewhon Market near The Grove last week.

Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA the shooter and victim knew each other prior to the attack on the afternoon of Nov. 2.

Amid a business dispute, a third man emerged from a vehicle to join the altercation, after which one of the original two opened fire, police said.

The victim survived the shooting and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said that the shooter is not wanted, though it is unclear if that means the suspect is already in custody or if police are no longer pursuing him.

Pete Wilgoren contributed to this report.