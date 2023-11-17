A Laguna Beach man arrested in the death of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin used a fire extinguisher to kill her, prosecutors alleged in a new court filing on Friday.

The body of Goodwin, who lived in San Clemente, was discovered in an alleyway off the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, behind Carmelita’s restaurant where she worked, on Nov. 12.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, of Laguna Hills was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Goodwin’s slaying. He worked as a bartender at Laguna Beach’s Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill, according to the Orange County Register.

Tatum Goodwin, 27, was found dead in Laguna Beach on Nov. 12, 2023.

In Friday’s court filing, the Orange County District Attorney says Rojas-Moreno “personally used a fire extinguisher, a dangerous and deadly weapon” to kill Goodwin while attempting to kidnap her.

Few other details have been released, and prosecutors have not revealed a motive or the nature of Goodwin’s injuries.

Goodwin’s friends, family and community members gathered at the San Clemente Pier Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the young woman who was described as an “angel” by friends and co-workers.

Dino Rojoas-Moreno, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin on Nov. 15, 2023. (LBPD)

“She was just a happy-go-lucky person that would give you the shirt off her back,” her mother, Stacy Goodwin-Pitino said. “That’s who Tatum was.”