Long Beach residents can now apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot program as applications opened this week.

Eligible residents will receive $500 a month for 12 months. Around 200 families will be chosen to receive the funds to help those living under the poverty level, city officials said.

Eligible residents for the program include:

Households with dependent children and gross household income (before taxes) of 100% or less of the federal poverty level. This number will depend on how many individuals are in your household/family unit. When applying, the application will calculate this number for you.

Residents living in zip codes: 90802, 90804, 90805,90806, and 90810

Funds for the program were originally provided through the Long Beach Recovery Act in November 2022, which provided money toward the city’s economic and public health recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around $1.2 million in funding will be used toward the income program to “upstream homeless prevention efforts.”

The application period will remain open from now through Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Eligible residents can apply online where several languages are available including English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog.

Residents without a computer or smartphone can use a public computer lab at any Long Beach Public Library location. Application assistance is also available at these locations:

Family Learning Center at Billy Jean King Main Library (200 W. Broadway) – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Family Learning Center at Michelle Obama Library (5870 Atlantic Ave.) – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Learning Center at Burnett Neighborhood Library – Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Workplace (4811 Airport Plaza Drive, Suite 120) – Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Future LB (508 W Willow Street) – Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only one member of each household will be eligible to receive benefits.

Applicants will be asked to provide documentation verifying eligibility as part of the application form. After the application period closes, the recipients of the money will be randomly selected from the pool of eligible applications.

Chosen recipients should receive their first payment beginning in spring 2024.

“I’m proud that we are expanding the Long Beach Pledge to a second cohort of families in West and North Long Beach,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We’re giving vulnerable families in our city direct financial support that will help them pay for needs like housing, bills, groceries, and emergencies. That can make a big difference in helping folks stay afloat throughout the new year.”

Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program was first announced in November 2022. Officials said 250 families were chosen whose households were made up of 937 total members, including 583 children. The first round of payments for these families began back in May 2023.

“Expanding the City’s guaranteed income pilot program is an upstream prevention strategy that will provide critical funding for families to cover basic needs, work towards financial stability, and possible life-changing diversion from experiencing homelessness,” said Alison King, Acting Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

To apply for the income program, click here. To learn more about the program and the Long Beach Recovery Act, click here.