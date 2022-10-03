A Huntington Beach Police Department badge is seen in this file photo. (KTLA)

Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday.

The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers.

Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family.

Around 11 a.m., police said in an update that the child’s family had been found and his guardian had been arrested.

Authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the arrest, but indicated the incident remains under investigation.

Orange County Social Services took custody of the boy, police said.

No further details have been released.