Starting Oct. 5, 2022, guests can once again book guided tours at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. (Bob Desmond/Disneyland Resort)

Disney Parks announced that guided tours are returning to the Disneyland Resort after operations were temporarily suspended.

Two new tours, “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort,” are available for guests to book through the Disneyland website.

The “Walt’s Main Street Story” guided tour will allow guests to go inside Walt Disney’s apartment and learn about the Disney magic behind Main Street U.S.A. The tour includes refreshments and access to Disney Photo Pass photos.

According to the Disneyland website, the tour is expected to last 90 minutes.

“Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” will show guests how the holiday magic is created at the Disneyland Resort and Disney’s California Adventure Park.

This tour includes reserved viewing for the holiday parade, “A Christmas Fantasy,” holiday treats, a ride on “it’s a small world” Holiday and other perks.

According to the Disneyland website, the tour is expected to last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The price for each experience varies.

Guests can book guided tours up to 60 days in advance.

Theme Park tickets and park reservations are required for guests participating in the tours.