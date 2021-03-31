Guidelines for outdoor venues to reopen in California now includes pop-up theater and music spaces

California theater companies hoping to take a big step up out of a deep pandemic pit got some welcome news from the state Department of Public Health, which has issued a long-awaited list of guidelines clearing the way for live theater, music and other performances to resume this summer outdoors.

The new guidelines allow for pop-up outdoor stages — perhaps set up in a parking lot — as long as they have assigned seating with fixed or marked locations allowing for six feet of distance between audience members. Advance reservations are required, and entry and exit points must be monitored closely to prevent crowding.

The guidelines address outdoor venues that are “a permanent and fixed facility, focused around a stage round, field court, or other central area designed primarily for viewing entertainment or athletics by an audience OR a defined and demarcated outdoor area.” The venues must be open air, and barriers must provide at least 12 feet between audiences and the stage or performance area.

Before these guidelines were issued Friday evening, arts groups lacked guidance on outdoor pop-up performance spaces that did not have fixed seating. The existing rules applied only to established outdoor venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, leaving arts organizations wondering if and how they could stage shows in places like patios, parks and parking lots.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.