Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly brandished a gun in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.
Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Clovis Avenue.
Investigators determined that a Toyota Camry apparently struck a big rig before fleeing the scene, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.
The big rig driver told police there was a brief dispute between the two and a handgun was brandished.
The spokesperson said no shooting appears to have taken place and no injuries were reported.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.