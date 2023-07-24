Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly brandished a gun in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Clovis Avenue.

Police investigate a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on July 24, 2023. (LLN)

Investigators determined that a Toyota Camry apparently struck a big rig before fleeing the scene, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The big rig driver told police there was a brief dispute between the two and a handgun was brandished.

The spokesperson said no shooting appears to have taken place and no injuries were reported.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.