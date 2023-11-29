The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who may be the burglar who stole a gun and artwork from a Calabasas residence.

The home in the 24000 block of Mulholland Avenue was burgled at about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, authorities said in a news release. Artwork and a firearm were stolen.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided these Nov. 7, 2023, images that show a purported burglar in Calabasas.

The man in photos provided by the LASD was spotted on the property and was wearing gloves at the time, authorities said.

In photos provided by the Sheriff’s Department, the man can be seen wearing a striped zip-up jacket, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Solomon at 818-878-1808.

To report information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.