Police are investigating at least three armed robberies that occurred in North Hills early Monday and two juveniles are in custody. It is unclear, however, if the incidents are related.

Around 5:40 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to an incident at Noble Avenue and Chase Street.

Three males allegedly stole a wallet and $1,800 in cash while at least one was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. They got away on motorized bikes, police said.

Another incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. in the 9300 block of Moonbeam Avenue.

Three males allegedly brandished a semi automatic weapon and got away on motorized bikes during the attempted robbery, police said.

Then, around 5:56 a.m., three males hit a person with a gun at Burnet Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard. They were last seen heading south on Burnet.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene to treat a man in his 50s suffering from a head injury, police said.

At least two of the incidents were filed under the same report, Officer Madison told KTLA, but they remain under investigation.

Two of the three assailants were later found at Rayen Street and Cedros Avenue, police at the scene told KTLA. The juveniles were positively identified by two victims.

No further details about the crimes have been released.

