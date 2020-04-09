Gun store manager at LAPD Academy accused of stealing firearms, selling them to officers

The manager of a gun store at the Los Angeles Police Academy has been arrested for allegedly stealing firearms and selling them to several officers and an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy, according to records and sources.

Archi Duenas, 33, was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft on March 20 after nearly 40 firearms disappeared from the gun store, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

A dozen of the weapons have not been found, while the others were relinquished to detectives by the purchasers, sources said.

The gun thefts could stretch back several years and involve more than the batch that led to Duenas’ arrest, according to two sources familiar with the probe.

