A search is underway for a suspect or suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a party in Moreno Valley that sent four people to the hospital, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Saturday night shooting, located in the 24800 block of Evening Shadow Court, just before 9 p.m.

At the scene, authorities located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were given medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene and took both men to the hospital in unknown condition. Two additional victims arrived at a local hospital where they were also treated for gunshot wounds, according to a RCSD news release.

Officials did not provide any information on the extent of the injuries the four victims suffered, nor did they say what may have led to the shooting.

Investigators from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station are continuing to look into the incident.

“Currently, we do not have any suspect information or motive for the shooting,” authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Investigator Allen at 951-486-6700.