LOS ANGELES – Shots rang out at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Ladera Heights Friday afternoon, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched to the area of South Fairfax Avenue and Stocker Street shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered one person trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the collision. Another person had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after the crash, LASD said.

Shots were fired after a car crash in Ladera Heights. Sept. 29, 2023.

Police respond to a crash near Stocker Street and South Fairfax Avenue. (KTLA)

One person was transported to a local hospital, according to fire officials. The conditions of those involved were not immediately available.

Sky5 footage showed at least three vehicles were damaged, and South Fairfax Avenue was closed to traffic.

The gunman was still at large as of 3:45 p.m., officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Nidia Becerra and Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.