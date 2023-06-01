A graduation ceremony in Banning had just ended Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted nearby.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of West Westward Avenue and South San Gorgonio Avenue.

Witnesses said a suspect in a car drove by another car and opened fire around 5:30 p.m.

The Coombs Alternative Education Class of 2023 had just finished its graduation ceremony at the Banning High School Performing Arts Center when the gunfire was heard, the Banning School District posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

The post stated that the shooting took place following the ceremony and occurred in an adjacent area, not on district property.

The Banning Police Department responded to the incident and were conducting an investigation.

It was unclear if anyone was struck in the shooting or if any arrests had been made.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.