A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after shots were fired during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the 800 block of S. Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say a man in his 30s was inside the lobby of a high-rise apartment building when he was approached by at least five other men.

The suspects demanded that the man hand over his property, but he refused, police said, and pulled out a handgun.

Both the man and his attackers began exchanging gunfire, which led to the man being hit.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene. They have been described only as a large group of Black men.

The shooting and attempted robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles Police Department Central Station at 213-486-6606.