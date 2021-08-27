Gunfire in West Hollywood neighborhood leaves 4 wounded

Emergency personnel treat a wounded person in West Hollywood on Aug. 27, 2021. (RMG News)

Detectives responded to a shooting that left four people wounded in a West Hollywood neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and North Olive Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Miles said.

Investigators said the shooting took place following an altercation between a group of men.

No details about what prompted the altercation were immediately available.

Video showed paramedics at the scene treating the wounded victims.

Three people were initially said to be transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities later said a fourth person was also wounded in the shooting.

No description of the gunman, or gunmen, was given.

There was no word on whether the shooting was gang related.