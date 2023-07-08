Items discovered in the vehicle of a rifle gunman wanted for a series of shootings targeting East L.A. residents. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A gunman wanted for a series of rifle shootings targeting East Los Angeles residents was arrested Saturday.

At least three shootings were reported from 6:20 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. as the suspect allegedly fired randomly at victims in East L.A. and Boyle Heights.

One shooting took place at the intersection of 1st and Cummings Streets around 7:20 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, a masked man armed with a rifle began firing shots before fleeing the scene in his car.

An hour earlier, a male victim in his 30s was shot and left critically injured while he was walking near Mission Road and Zonal Avenue. He was also shot by a suspect with a rifle who drove off after the shooting.

Another victim told KTLA he narrowly escaped being shot as he spotted a man with a rifle firing off in a Boyle Heights neighborhood. The victim said a bullet struck his vehicle just as he was pulling in to work at a construction site.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located near 3rd and Gertrude Streets by LAPD. At the time, the car was unoccupied.

Police eventually spotted a Hispanic man matching the suspect’s description exiting a home near where the parked vehicle.

He was taken into custody without further incident. During a search of his vehicle, police found the rifle believed to be involved in the shootings.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. The victim who was shot by the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later remained in stable condition, police said.

At the time, local residents and business owners were concerned about the gunman at large.

“As a business owner, that is pretty scary,” said Wendy Rodriguez, a local resident. “We close up early sometimes. It makes us think, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ It keeps us on our toes and walking on eggshells.”

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact LAPD Hollenbeck Detectives at 323-342-8900 or 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.