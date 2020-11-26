Gunman at large after female shot in head in North Hollywood: LAPD

Authorities respond to investigate a shooting in North Hollywood on Nov. 25, 2020. (KTLA)

A gunman was on the loose after shooting a female victim in the head in North Hollywood Wednesday night, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 9:10 p.m. on the 6900 block of Simpson Avenue, a residential street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a bullet wound to the head. Authorities could not immediately provide information on the victim’s age.

The victim’s condition was unclear. Paramedics were called to the scene, but no one had been transported as of 10:15 p.m., officials said.

Aerial video of the scene from Sky5 showed a canopy set up on the sidewalk outside a residential structure, and the street was taped off for investigation.

The shooter was last seen fleeing the scene south on Simpson Avenue in a dark-gray 2012 Nissan SUV, police said.

The investigation remained active Wednesday night, and no further details were available.