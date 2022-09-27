Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies determined that the unknown suspect fired 18 rounds at the victim’s home. More than a dozen of those hit the home or fence, including one round that struck the victim’s dog.

The dog was injured but survived the shooting and no other injuries were reported, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No motive for the shooting was released and Investigators did not provide a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Williams at 760-552-6800. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.